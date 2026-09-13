Vietnam celebrates 81st National Day in Tehran, eyes a new chapter with Iran

TEHRAN — The Vietnamese Embassy in Tehran hosted a warm and lively diplomatic reception on the evening of Saturday, September 12, to mark the 81st anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

The event brought together a large number of guests, including Iranian officials, foreign diplomats from various embassies, and Vietnamese, Iranian and international friends. From the moment they arrived, guests received an exceptionally warm welcome from His Excellency Mr. Nguyen Luong Ngoc, Vietnam’s Ambassador to Iran, and the embassy team.

81 years of independence and progress

His Excellency Mr. Nguyen Luong Ngoc, Vietnamese Ambassador to Iran, delivered a speech on this occasion, the full text of which is presented below:

Excellency Dr. Hamid Ghanbari, Deputy Minister for Economic Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran,

Dear Ambassadors, Chargés d’Affaires,

Distinguished guests, Vietnamese Iranian and international friends.

Today, I am very pleased and honored to join you in commemorating the 81st anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam.

On 2 September 1945, President Ho Chi Minh, the beloved leader of the Vietnamese people, proclaimed to the world the birth of an independent and free Viet Nam. This momentous historical milestone became the National Day of Viet Nam. Since then, independence and self-reliance have remained fundamental principles throughout the cause of national defense and development.

Over the past 81 years, Viet Nam has transformed from a newly independent country emerging from war and hardship into a dynamic economy worth US$514 billion. Within 2025, GDP grew by 8.02%, with GDP per capita exceeding US$5,000; total import and export turnover reached US$930 billion; foreign investment amounted to US$38.5 billion; and the country welcomed over 21 million foreign visitors.

At present, Viet Nam now maintains trade relations with 230 countries and territories and diplomatic relations with 195 countries, including 30 countries with which Viet Nam has established Strategic Partnerships and Comprehensive Strategic Partnerships.

After four decades of the Renovation process, Viet Nam has undergone profound transformation and become deeply integrated into the global economy. It has remained steadfast in pursuing the goals of national independence and socialism, placing the people at the center of development, promoting economic development alongside social progress and equity, and ensuring that no one is left behind.

Having experienced many wars, Viet Nam deeply cherishes peace and has always made every effort to preserve it through dialogue and diplomatic means. Viet Nam pursues a policy of being a friend to all countries, proactively promoting international integration, while remaining steadfast in safeguarding its independence, sovereignty and national identity.

In a rapidly changing and increasingly complex world, Viet Nam is moving towards a growth model driven by science and technology, innovation, high-quality human resources and strategic self-reliance.

The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Viet Nam set the goal of making Viet Nam a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income status by 2030, with annual GDP growth of 10% or higher. To achieve this goal, Viet Nam is focusing on three strategic breakthroughs: firstly, institutional reform; secondly, promoting science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and the green economy; and finally, improving the quality of human resources while developing strategic infrastructure.

Viet Nam also continues to deepen international integration and diversify its partnerships. The Middle East is a region of important geopolitical significance and abundant energy potential. Viet Nam hopes that the region will soon achieve lasting peace and stability through negotiations and dialogue, based on respect for national sovereignty, the Charter of the United Nations and international law.

Distinguished guests,

Viet Nam and Iran established diplomatic relations on 4 August 1973. From the outset, bilateral relations have been built on enduring principles: respect for independence and sovereignty, non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, and respect for each other’s legitimate interests.

Although geographically distant, Viet Nam and Iran share long histories, attach great importance to independence, sovereignty and national identity, and occupy important geopolitical positions.

Over the past 53 years, Viet Nam has consistently valued friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation with Iran, regarding it as an important partner in the Middle East.

The two countries have maintained strong political trust and expanded cooperation in economic and cultural fields, exchanges of delegations and people-to-people contacts. In 2023, we proudly celebrated the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations through a range of meaningful and practical activities.

In April 2026, President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian affirmed that Viet Nam–Iran relations have great potential and should continue to be deepened and expanded.

In July 2026, General Secretary and President of Viet Nam To Lam proposed four directions for promoting bilateral relations: strengthening political trust; giving priority to economic cooperation; creating breakthroughs in science and technology; and expanding cooperation in culture, education and training, and tourism.

Trade continues to be a priority area. Our two economies have many complementary strengths. Viet Nam has strong advantages in rice, coffee, pepper, cashew nuts, textiles and garments, seafood, processed foods, electronics and consumer goods. Iran has strengths in industry, construction, pharmaceuticals, materials, minerals, fruits and meat products. Bilateral trade increased from US$133 million in 2023 to US$170 million in 2025.

These results demonstrate that there is considerable room for further cooperation between Viet Nam and Iran, not only in trade but also in science and technology, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges, etc.

Dear friends,

In this new era of development, Viet Nam–Iran relations should be built not only on the tradition of more than half a century of friendship, but also on new, practical and effective cooperation. We are confident that bilateral relations will continue to develop in a manner commensurate with the potential and interests of both sides.

On this occasion, we would also like to express our sincere thanks for the valuable support and effective cooperation extended by the State, Government of Iran, its ministries, provinces and friends over the past years. We particularly thank the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, H.E Dr. Hamid Ghanbari, and to all of you for joining us on this special occasion.

As part of today’s program, we are delighted to have a special musical performance featuring Vietnamese and Iranian songs. We would like to express my deeply thanks to Mr. Mahdi Norouzi, CEO of the Isttgah Institute, and all the artists for their dedication and hard work in preparing for today’s event. I would also like to extend our special thanks to Mahan Air and RostTrip for their generous sponsorship and support for this program.

We hope that the videos of the Vietnamese songs recorded during this event will reach a wider Iranian audience, fostering greater mutual understanding and bringing our two peoples even closer together. I also believe that this evening is not only a formal diplomatic occasion, but also a warm gathering of close friends, brought together by firm handshakes, genuine affection and warm-hearted energy.

Once again, please accept our sincere thanks and very best wishes to all of you.

May the friendship between Viet Nam and Iran continue to flourish, for the cooperation and prosperity of our two peoples, and contribute to peace, stability and development in the region and throughout the world.

Thank you.

A new, more dynamic chapter in Iran–Vietnam relations

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Hamid Ghanbari, Deputy Minister for Economic Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, said: “Vietnam is an important member of ASEAN, and plays a significant part in the economic architecture of Southeast Asia, and Iran enjoys a strategic geopolitical position, and this gives our cooperation a wider perspective. Iran and Vietnam can serve not only as economic partners, but also as gateways to the respective regions.”

He emphasized: “We have political will, complementary economic capacities, and many opportunities that remain to explore; with the practical approach and focus on implementation, we have confidence that we can open a new and more dynamic chapter in relations between Iran and Vietnam.”

Music, video and culture bring the two peoples closer

The reception included a diverse cultural program featuring live music and Vietnamese and Iranian songs, as well as a beautiful music video about Vietnam. The ambassador expressed hope that the videos of Vietnamese songs recorded during the event would reach a wider Iranian audience, fostering greater mutual understanding and bringing the two peoples even closer together.

A taste of Vietnam: Pho and a shared table

Guests then enjoyed a dinner featuring a variety of Vietnamese and Iranian dishes. The culinary highlight was undoubtedly a steaming bowl of pho, Vietnam’s iconic rice-noodle soup. Its fragrant, slow-simmered broth, silky noodles, fresh herbs and tender beef came together in a bowl that was both comforting and refined. Each spoonful carried the savory depth of Vietnamese street food and the warmth of a shared table — a delicious, aromatic taste of Vietnam that lingered long after the last noodle.

A journey to remember: Vietnam through the eyes of an Iranian guest

For me, this evening was more than a diplomatic occasion — it was a return to cherished memories. In November 2024, I travelled on a long journey to Vietnam and visited many of its cities. During that remarkable trip, I was deeply impressed by the country’s natural beauty, the culture and warmth of its people, their hospitality, their historic spirit of resistance, and their tireless hard work. I was equally struck by the country’s tourism policies.

Being present at the National Day celebration and watching the music video that was screened brought those sweet memories vividly back to life. Now that direct flights has been established between our two countries, I hope that many people from both nations will visit each other’s country, become acquainted with one another’s cultures, and that the ties between Iran and Vietnam will grow ever stronger.

Photos by Niloofar Aghili