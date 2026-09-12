TEHRAN — Over 10,000 demonstrators filled central Dublin on Saturday, September 12, transforming Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland into a scathing public indictment of American imperial power and its complicity in Israel’s genocidal war crimes.

The procession stretched from the Garden of Remembrance to the Dáil, Ireland’s parliament, taking over half an hour to clear its starting point.

Carrying Palestinian flags and placards labeling the U.S. president a warmonger, the crowd delivered a sharp refusal to normalize Washington’s backing of the genocide in Gaza and its military aggression against Iran.

The Saturday rally capped days of visible anger across the country.

On September 10, activists unfurled a banner over O’Connell Bridge reminding the public of Trump’s civil liability for sexual abuse.

By September 11, environmental campaigners had carved “NO KINGS, GAZA, IRAN, ICE” into the sand at Dublin Bay, summarizing popular opposition to American militarism, illegal occupations, and forced deportations.

Polls published ahead of the trip showed that at least 69 percent of the Irish public opposed the visit, reflecting deep alignment between Irish citizens and the Palestinian struggle for liberation.

Political resistance crossed party lines, bringing together Sinn Féin, the Greens, Labour, the Social Democrats, and People Before Profit alongside university student groups like Trinity College Dublin’s BDS movement.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald explicitly called on Washington to stop arming Israel and end its active facilitation of Palestinian slaughter. Demonstrators emphasized that the regime must no longer act with total impunity under U.S. protection.

Protesters also connected Washington’s foreign policy directly to domestic economic hardship. The U.S.-Israeli campaign of aggression against Iran has driven up global energy prices, leaving working-class Irish families struggling with soaring electricity and home heating costs.

Lawmakers and speakers at the rally noted that everyday citizens in Europe are paying a heavy price for America’s reckless regional wars.

To shield Trump from public hostility during his meetings with Irish leaders and his trip to the Irish Open in Doonbeg, authorities deployed an extraordinary security apparatus.

Over 4,000 security personnel, including roughly 1,000 U.S. Secret Service agents, armed snipers, and anti-drone units, cordoned off Phoenix Park and surrounding roads at a cost of over 20 million euros to Irish taxpayers.

Trump tried to dismiss the backlash, claiming he saw no protests and calling the mood friendly. Yet the sheer scale of the demonstrations proved otherwise. Outside the heavily fortified perimeters of Doonbeg and Dublin, the Irish public soundly rejected the red carpet laid out by government officials.