Army, IRGC chiefs vow ‘unbreakable unity’ against hostile powers

TEHRAN – The chief commanders of the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have underscored that the ironclad unity and operational synergy between the country’s armed forces have established an unbreakable shield against hostile powers, dealing a crushing blow to enemy miscalculations.

During a joint meeting held on Saturday to review the latest developments on the battlefields, IRGC Commander Major General Ahmad Vahidi and Army Chief Major General Amir Hatami reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining full operational coordination in defense of the nation’s security and territorial integrity.

Vahidi said the Army and the IRGC, as two major anti-American powers, dealt a crushing blow to “terrorist powers” in the recent wars. He noted that Iran’s military realities are being revealed on the battlefield.

He said unprecedented unity, intelligence, and operational synergy among Iran’s armed and law enforcement forces have been among the important factors behind Iran’s victory in the face of the US-Israeli aggression.

Vahidi praised the performance of the Army in the recent wars, saying the fighting spirit and patriotism of its commanders and forces have recorded “brilliant pages of manhood and self-sacrifice” in Iran’s history.

The IRGC commander also said the military capabilities of the Army were beyond what the enemy had imagined and calculated.

He further argued that the Israeli army would collapse in a very short time without US support.

Vahidi said the United States and Israel encountered the “solid barrier” of the faith and determination of the Iranian people, adding that signs of desperation and helplessness could be seen in the decisions and conduct of US administration.

He slammed President Donald Trump for resorting to lies and deception to manufacture achievements, saying US and Israeli espionage and military agencies misled American political officials about the Iranian military’s resilience.

For his part, Hatami said the IRGC has been one of the main pillars of Iran’s national power, security, and deterrence for more than four decades and has remained at the forefront of defending the country’s independence and security.

He emphasized that the unity and coordination between the Army and the IRGC constituted a strong pillar of national security and a key to strengthening Iran’s national security and power.

“During the recent imposed wars and our resistance to the demands of the enemies, we once again proved that we will not bargain over our national interests,” Hatami said.

He said the Iranian people and the armed forces emerging from the nation would continue the path of the martyrs with strength.

Hatami warned that any aggression against Iran would be met with a “unified, swift, intelligent and strong” response from the Army and IRGC forces. He stressed that the unity between the two forces has served as an “iron shield” protecting the country against enemy plots and conspiracies.