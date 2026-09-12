What’s in Tehran art galleries

Melal Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a group of Iranian artists. The exhibition named “Between Earth and Sky” will be running until October 9 at the gallery that can be found at the Melal Cultural Center in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

Painting

* Sharif Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by a Mostafa Emami.

The exhibit entitled “The Dream of the World” will be running until September 18 at the gallery that can be found at 11 Mahruzadeh Alley, Shariati Ave. near Quds Square.

* Sonia Salemi is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition in Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit named “Monument and Other Works” will continue until September 22 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

* Qader MAnsouri is putting his latest paintings on view in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until September 28 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* A collection of paintings by Marjan Toomar is on view in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibition named “Before Tomorrow” will be running until September 22 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Keiman Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Maryam Esteki.

Entitled “Between Two Worlds”, the exhibition will be running until September 20 at the gallery located at 10 Akhgari St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

Drawing

* White Line Gallery is displaying drawings by Parjam Parsi in an exhibition.

The exhibit will be running until September 22 at the gallery located at 22 Parvin Alley, off Jame Jam St. off Vali-e Asr Ave.

Multimedia

* Liam Gallery is showcasing sculptures and paintings by a group of artists in an exhibition.

The exhibit named “Ishtar 2” runs until September 25 at the gallery located at No. 118, Fathi Shaqaqi St. near Salmas Square.

* Paintings and photos by Pegah Bahador and Amir Esfandiari are currently on view in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibit named “Fresh-Cut Flowers” will be running until September 22 at the gallery, which can be found at 8 Shahin St., Sanai St.

SAB/