Iranian drama “Whisper My Name” wins two awards at International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir

TEHRAN – The 1st International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir in India concluded on Thursday evening, with Iranian film “Whisper My Name” winning two awards.

“Whisper My Name,” directed by Rasoul Sadrameli, was adjudged the best film, while the best actor (male) award went to Amin Hayai for the film, Honaronline reported.

The film is about Ziba, a teenage student working girl. Living in a dormitory with no bonds to her parents, she dreams of moving to a room of her own. She’s struggling to find a path to be independent, but everything becomes even more complicated when her dad, Khosro, shows up. He has escaped from a psychiatric hospital to celebrate his daughter’s birthday with her.

The 2025 drama stars Amin Hayai, Juliet Rezai, Mehran Ghafourian, and Setareh Pesiani. It won the Best Film Award at the 2025 Fajr Film Festival.

Saman Lotfian’s cinematography captures various facets of the city with realism and artistry, occasionally presenting images of intense beauty. The many close-ups, though, do not work after a point. Bahram Dehghani’s editing maintains a fast pace that suits the episodic nature of the story.

With this film, director Sadrameli continues his creative exploration of Iranian family ethics. The film focuses on the father-daughter relationship, and its overall atmosphere is described as a “suffocating rainforest, oppressive home.”

According to Sadrameli, “everywhere in the world, you can find the lonely youngsters trapped in the chambers of poverty and family problems. In some countries, there are also some other elements in discussion – for example, tradition and obligation. But we have to move forward to make the world a better place for them. We must find a way to connect with them. It seems that, in order to bridge the gap between the generations, we have no choice but to engage in dialogue with each other, understand each other, and learn to love each other.

As many as 135 films from around 40 countries were screened during the 1st International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir. Organizers said the festival received around 1,100 submissions from over 80 countries.

Organized by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, the festival took place from September 7 to 10, with the theme “Rang-e-Cinema”. It is dedicated to promoting artistic excellence, cinematic innovation, and cultural exchange, while fostering a deeper appreciation for world cinema.

The programming featured an international competition, curated showcases, and dedicated sections for feature, documentary, short, and regional films, including the J&K Select and Bharat Panorama categories.

Ultimately, the festival aims to bring filmmakers, industry professionals, and audiences together in one of India's most distinctive cultural landscapes.

SS/SAB

