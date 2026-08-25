Iran into 2026 FIVB U17 World Championship QFs

TEHRAN – Iran beat Chinese Taipei 3-0 (25–18, 25–19, 25–21) at Round of 16 of the 2026 FIVB Volleyball Boys’ U17 World Championship in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday.

Sina Hazrati led Iran with 20 points each for Iran, while Po Wei Huang collected 17 points for Chinese Taipei.

Iran had previously defeated Algeria 3-0 and Pakistan 3-0 and Chinese Taipei 3-0 in Pool E.

Iran’s Arash Sadeghiani side advanced to quarterfinals.

Iran have traditionally enjoyed considerable success in age-group volleyball, making their participation in the U17 World Championship particularly significant. The inaugural edition in 2024 was won by Italy, who defeated Argentina in the final, while Iran will now aim to challenge the strongest teams and secure a place in the medal rounds.