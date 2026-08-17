Iranian culinary team wins multiple medals at Armenian festival

TٍEHRAN - An Iranian culinary team won several gold, silver and bronze medals at the fifth edition of the Navasard festival in Armenia, highlighting the country’s culinary heritage and its potential for international food tourism, Mehr news agency reported on Sunday.

The festival was held in the Armenian city of Sisian with the participation of representatives and chefs from Iran and Armenia.

Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpei, Iran’s deputy tourism minister, congratulated the Iranian team on its performance, saying food tourism is an important means of introducing the culture, identity and lifestyle of nations and can contribute to stronger cultural and tourism ties between countries.

“The successful participation of Iranian chefs and their top rankings demonstrate the valuable human resources available to the country in food tourism and reflect the position of Iran’s culinary art and culture internationally,” he said.

Mohseni-Bandpei said food is part of intangible cultural heritage and an important element of social identity, adding that it has significant potential to connect nations and promote tourism destinations.

He said presenting Iran’s diverse culinary traditions internationally could help develop food tourism while creating opportunities for cooperation among tourism professionals, chefs, the private sector and local communities in different countries.

The deputy tourism minister also said the festival should be viewed as more than a culinary competition, describing Iran’s participation as an opportunity to present aspects of the country’s culture and identity through food and strengthen cultural and tourism ties between Iran and Armenia.

According to the announced results, Zahra Rostami from Kermanshah province took first place in the cooking competitions after scoring 98 out of 100 and winning a gold medal.

Mehran Ferdousian from Semnan province, with a score of 95, and Marzieh Rahbar from Gilan province, with 88, also won gold medals for Iran.

Among Iranian winners were Shayan Shoushtari from Tehran, with 78 points and Zahra Amin-Dar, with 72, won silver medals.

Also, Farhoud Zaafari Hashjin, a judge and member of the competition’s jury, also received a gold medal for judging at the festival’s closing ceremony.

Mohseni-Bandpei noted that Iran and Armenia are currently among each other’s major tourism destinations, saying expanded cultural cooperation could further strengthen ties between the two countries.

Iranian cuisine, usually dominated by fragrant herbs, varies from region to region. It principally accentuates freshness, deliciousness, and colorfulness.

Experts say that food is not merely an organic product with biochemical compositions. However, for members of each community, food is defined as a cultural element.

No Persian meal is complete without an abundance of herbs. Every table is usually set with Sabzi-Khordan, a basket of fresh herbs, radishes, and scallions, which are eaten raw and by the handful. Persian cuisine is, above all, about balance — of tastes and flavors, textures and temperatures.

AM