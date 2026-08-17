Persepolis complete signing of Danial Eiri joins

TEHRAN - Iranian defender Danial Eiri has officially completed his move to Persepolis, with the Tehran giants confirming the signing of the young international on a long-term contract.

The 23-year-old center-back joins Persepolis from Nassaji Mazandaran after the two clubs reached an agreement over his transfer. Eiri has signed a four-year contract with an option for an additional season and will wear the Reds’ shirt during the 2026/27 campaign.

Eiri, who has established himself as one of the promising young defenders in Iranian football, attracted attention with his performances for Nassaji and his involvement with the national team. His arrival gives Persepolis head coach Mehdi Tartar another option in central defense as the club look to strengthen their squad for the new season.

The transfer follows negotiations between the two clubs, with Eiri previously under contract at Nassaji. Following an agreement with Persepolis, however, the defender has now officially become a member of Tartar’s squad.