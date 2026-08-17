Iranian teams to learn fate at AFC Champions League on Tuesday

TEHRAN – Tractor and Esteghlal football teams from Iran will learn their 2026/27 AFC Champions League Elite fate on Tuesday.

The draw will take place at the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The 24th edition of Asia’s elite men’s club tournament under the ACL banner will feature an expanded number of 32 clubs in the League Stage – an increase from the 24 that featured in each of the preceding two seasons.

Intended to provide more opportunities for elite clubs to compete against the Continent’s best, the format change means that 18 clubs across seven MAs each from the West and East regions have entered the competition.

Four clubs from each region start at the Preliminary Stage, where two places in the League Stage are on offer; the remaining 14 enter at the League Stage, which is slated to kick off on Sept. 14, 2026.

Also, a total of 25 sides—12 from the West region and 13 from the East—have been granted direct entry to the Group Stage of the ACL Two 2026/27, which is slated to begin its first matchday on Sept. 15, 2026.

They will be joined by the four losing clubs from the ACL Elite Preliminary Stage as well as the three clubs that progress from the ACL Two Preliminary Stage.

Gol Gohar will represent Iran at ACL Two.