Mario Tokic to join Esteghlal coaching staff

TEHRAN - Croatian coach Mario Tokic, who is being considered as an assistant to Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh at Esteghlal, is set to travel to Tehran soon.

Tokic emerged as a candidate for the Esteghlal coaching staff after the proposed move for Joaquin Gi fell through. The Croatian is expected to arrive in Tehran shortly and join the Blues as an assistant coach.

Tokic previously worked alongside former Persepolis head coach Branko Ivankovic with the Oman national team, adding international experience to his coaching résumé.