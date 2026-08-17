Iran handball player Farrokhi optimistic about Nagoya

TEHRAN - Iranian handball team player Mohammadhossein Farrokhi expressed optimism about the team’s preparations and the impact of the new coaching staff.

The men’s handball tournament at the 2026 Asian Games will be held in Nagoya, Japan, from Sept. 19 to 28.

Iran have been drawn in Group B, alongside South Korea, Kuwait, Bahrain and Kazakhstan.

“Thankfully, we had a good training camp and now we are heading to Serbia for a preparatory camp. The new coach can help the national team, and I hope we can perform successfully with him,” Farrokhi said.

He also highlighted the intensity of the team’s preparations, saying the players are being pushed hard in training as they target a strong showing in Japan.

“The training sessions are very demanding and intense. I hope we can come through them successfully. In my opinion, we are capable of winning a medal in Nagoya.”

With several strong teams in the group, Iran face a challenging road to the knockout stages. However, the combination of a new generation of players, an experienced coaching staff and the ambition of the squad has created optimism around the national team.

Iran will now use their training camp in Serbia as an important opportunity to fine-tune their tactics and build team cohesion before heading to Nagoya. For Rahimi Kazerooni and his teammates, the objective is clear: despite the difficult group and the absence of key players, Iran are determined to compete for a place on the Asian Games podium.