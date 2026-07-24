Four Palestinians killed in occupied West Bank

Israeli settlers and troops killed four Palestinians during an attack on a village in the occupied West Bank on Friday, during which a soldier and a settler were also shot dead.

According to eyewitnesses, a group of armed settlers stormed homes and farmland on the outskirts of Tel, southwest of Nablus, early in the morning.

Residents gathered to repel the attack, Mahmoud al-Hindi, a resident of the village, told Middle East Eye.

The confrontation escalated into physical clashes between unarmed Palestinians on one side and rifle-wielding settlers and Israeli soldiers on the other.

Israeli troops and settlement guards then opened fire on a group of Palestinians, according to Hindi.

The Palestinian health ministry said four men were killed and four others wounded, most of them shot in the upper body. Three of the wounded are in a critical condition.