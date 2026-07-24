Saudi Arabia confirms Yemeni attack on two oil tankers

Yemen's Ansarallah movement attacked two Saudi Arabian oil tankers in a military operation, the movement said in a statement on Thursday, and a Saudi news agency later confirmed one of the two vessels was ablaze after an assault while sailing in the Red Sea, according to Reuters.

The Saudi Arabian state news agency SPA, ​citing an official source at the General Transport Authority, said an attack caused a fire on the bow ​of the tanker Encelia but all crew members were safe. SPA did not say who ⁠had targeted the vessel.

In the statement, Ansarallah said they attacked ​two tankers, the Encelia and Layla, saying the vessels had violated a naval blockade imposed on Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea. Ansarallah said they targeted the tankers with a number of ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones.