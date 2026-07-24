Three cool escapes near Tehran for an affordable family day trip

TEHRAN - As summer temperatures rise in Tehran, many residents look for short, affordable getaways that offer cooler weather without the cost of an overnight stay. Within less than two hours of the capital, several destinations provide fresh mountain air, natural scenery and opportunities for hiking, picnicking and family outings.

Here are three popular day-trip destinations near Tehran.

Afjeh: A green village in Lavasan

Situated about 30 kilometers northeast of Tehran, the village of Afjeh is one of the closest mountain retreats to the capital. Surrounded by fruit orchards and traditional garden lanes, the village enjoys a cooler climate than Tehran during the summer months.

Its best-known attraction is Dasht-e Havij (Carrot Plain), a broad mountain meadow that attracts hikers and nature lovers, particularly in late spring and early summer. Visitors can also explore the Paschoik Waterfall and several hiking trails in the surrounding Alborz Mountains. Comfortable walking shoes and sufficient drinking water are recommended for the trip.

Tang-e Vashi: A refreshing summer adventure

Located near Firuzkuh, Tang-e Vashi (Vashi Canyon) is one of the most visited natural attractions around Tehran. The route takes visitors through a narrow rocky canyon where they walk along a shallow stream before reaching a waterfall at the end of the trail.

The flowing water and shaded canyon create a cool environment, making the site a popular destination during the hottest months of the year. The area also features a Qajar-era rock relief carved into the canyon wall, adding historical interest to the natural landscape.

Because parts of the route require walking through water, suitable footwear is essential, and visitors are advised to begin their trip early in the morning.

Barg-e Jahan: Orchards and mountain scenery

Barg-e Jahan, one of the oldest villages in the Lavasanat region, lies about 40 kilometers from Tehran in Shemiranat county. The village is known for its cool summers and has long served as a recreational destination for Tehran residents.

A river flowing through the village, mountain views and extensive orchards of walnuts, apples, cherries, sour cherries, plums and apricots make Barg-e Jahan an ideal setting for family picnics and leisurely walks. Although parts of its historic fabric have deteriorated in recent years, its natural surroundings remain its main attraction.

The best time to visit is from mid-spring through late summer, when the orchards are green and the flowing water creates a pleasant outdoor environment.

AM