Financing system, investment, digital infrastructure exhibit to develop intl. interactions

TEHRAN- The Deputy for International Business Development of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, while referring to the holding of the Policy Council meeting of the 18th International Exhibition of Financial System, Investment and Digital Infrastructure, announced negotiations for the participation of national wealth funds and national development funds of neighboring countries, BRICS members, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in this exhibition.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, Amir Roshanbakhsh, on the sidelines of the Policy Council meeting of the 18th International Exhibition of Financial System, Investment and Digital Infrastructure, referring to the holding of this meeting with the presence of representatives from bodies and institutions related to the country's financial system, said: This meeting was held with the presence of representatives from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance, the Central Insurance Company, the Central Bank, the Association of Private Banks, the Assembly of State Banks, the Securities and Exchange Organization, and other related bodies, and its main goal was policy-making, planning, and coordination for holding this event as magnificently as possible.

Stating that the 18th edition of this exhibition will be held with a significant level of participation from specialized bodies and institutions, he added: This event has not been held with such a level and volume of participation in previous editions, and we hope that with the cooperation and support of all relevant bodies, we will witness the holding of the largest specialized event in this field.

This official at the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, referring to the programs planned for the 18th Exhibition of Financial System, Investment and Digital Infrastructure, stated: Efforts have been made to plan a series of specialized and diverse events during the exhibition, and each day we will witness the holding of several important events, including the unveiling of new products and services in the fields of banking, capital supply, and investment.

According to Roshanbakhsh; Holding specialized meetings with an international approach and with the presence of foreign activists and corresponding entities is also on the agenda, which can pave the way for the development of international cooperation and interactions in areas related to the financial system and investment.

The Deputy for International Business Development of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, emphasizing the importance of planning for the active presence of international financial institutions in this event, said: Negotiations and dialogues with members of national wealth funds and national development funds of neighboring countries, as well as member countries of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, are on the agenda to provide the ground for the active presence and participation of these entities in the exhibition.

Roshanbakhsh continued, referring to the axes examined at the Policy Council meeting, added: In this meeting, the most important issues and topics of concern to the country in the current circumstances in the fields of stock exchange, banking, insurance, and financing were discussed and exchanged, and the existing capacities and priorities for holding this event as effectively as possible were examined.

He concluded by emphasizing the necessity of cooperation and synergy for holding this event as best as possible, saying: Utilizing all existing capacities will provide the ground for holding the 18th International Exhibition of Financial System, Investment and Digital Infrastructure more magnificently and effectively.

EF/MA