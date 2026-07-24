What’s in Tehran art galleries

A collection of sculptures by Amir Maftoun is currently on view in an exhibition at CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery. The exhibition named “Between Body and Mask” will be running until July 28 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

Sculpture

* Negah Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of sculptures by Farzaneh Mehri.

The exhibit entitled “Silent Witnesses” will be running until August 9 at the gallery that can be found at 64 Ghaffari St., Jam St., Motahhari Ave.

Painting

* Sohrab Gallery is hanging a collection of paintings by Alireza Espahbod in an exhibition.

Titles “A Restless Soul”, the exhibit will run until August 3 at the gallery located at 142 Somayyeh St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Shabnam Shabani is underway at E1 Gallery.

The exhibit named “Disasters” will run until July 31 at the gallery located at 1 Hamid Dead End, off Lesani Alley, Jebheh St., off Mahdieh St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

* Saba Hashemi is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Bostan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Fracture” will run until August 4 at No. 71, 22th Alley, Larestan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* Paintings by Mohaddeseh Eivazkhani are on display in an exhibition at Asr Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “The Last Glance at the Final Light” will run until August 3 at the gallery located at 18 Delaviz St. off North Mirzaye Shirazi St.

* Sharif Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Negin Taheri, Mobina Mahdian and Aida Ma’alhaq.

The exhibit entitled “Trio No. 17” will be running until August 4 at the gallery that can be found at 11 Mahruzadeh Alley, Shariati Ave. near Quds Square.

* Niloufar Rahnam is putting her latest paintings on view in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until August 17 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.

* Shirin Gallery 2 is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Shadi Talaei.

The exhibit entitled “Unfinished Flowers” runs until August 11 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

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