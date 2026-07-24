TEHRAN — When history writes the epitaph of the nonproliferation regime, July 22, 2026, may serve as its final chapter. That Wednesday, United States Energy Secretary Chris Wright sat beneath American and Saudi flags in Washington to sign a 30-year civilian nuclear cooperation agreement.

Barely a day later, the entire charade collapsed. Donald Trump, reportedly furious at the rollout, took to social media to declare the deal “totally subject” to Riyadh joining the Abraham Accords. The White House scrambled, the Saudis were blindsided, and a frantic backtrack began.

This episode showed administrative incompetence, but it was also the naked truth of American foreign policy laid bare, revealing a system where nuclear safeguards are traded for corporate cash and geopolitical subservience.

Commercial greed and the death of ‘the gold standard’

The original sin of this pact was the decision to treat the most sensitive technology on earth as a commercial commodity.

The agreement reportedly opens a pathway to domestic uranium enrichment after “a joint feasibility study,” while deliberately bypassing the International Atomic Energy Agency Additional Protocol.

By waiving the intrusive inspection regime that would allow snap visits to undeclared sites, Washington is handing a proliferation fuse to a kingdom whose de facto ruler has openly vowed to “build a bomb if Iran ever does.”

The deal locks Saudi energy infrastructure into American supply chains for decades, securing multi-billion dollar contracts for firms such as Westinghouse.

To achieve this, the Trump administration willingly sacrificed the 2009 Emirati “gold standard,” which strictly prohibited domestic enrichment.

The United Arab Emirates will inevitably demand equal treatment under its most favored nation clause, triggering a cascade of proliferation demands from Egypt and beyond, especially with Israel’s nuclear arsenal remaining entirely uninspected and unsanctioned.

Washington is manufacturing a regional nuclear race simply to inflate the balance sheets of its domestic arms and energy dealers.

Normalization as an imperial extortion tactic

Trump’s chaotic demand that the deal hinge on Saudi accession to the Abraham Accords exposes the utter bankruptcy of the normalization project.

The Biden administration originally tried to bundle nuclear cooperation with Israeli ties, a gambit that collapsed in 2023 following the Palestinian Resistance’s October 7 operation and Israel’s genocidal campaign against Gaza.

Trump initially decoupled the nuclear file for business expediency, only to frantically reinsert the condition after Israeli officials expressed outrage over granting Riyadh atomic infrastructure without securing a diplomatic victory for Zionism.

This reveals normalization for what it truly is: a geopolitical protection racket run by Washington and Tel Aviv.

Saudi Arabia is being issued a naked ultimatum. The kingdom must accept total subordination to the American-Israeli axis and formally recognize an occupying power devastating Gaza and other parts of the region, or forfeit its nuclear ambitions.

Planting American targets on Arabian soil

Saudi Arabia’s new nuclear reactors are supposed to be constructed in the middle of a region pushed to the brink by U.S.-Israeli aggression.

Yemen’s Ansarullah have already declared a naval blockade and launched kinetic attacks on Saudi oil tankers transiting the Red Sea, directly responding to Saudi aggression and the broader American-Israeli war on the Resistance.

When a nation embeds United States-built enrichment infrastructure on its territory during an active regional war, it is planting enormous, strategically critical American targets on its own soil.

The Resistance Front has proved it possesses the precision missile and drone capabilities required to bypass Saudi Arabia’s air defenses.

By hosting these facilities, Riyadh is accepting perpetual vulnerability as the price of admission to a Western club that demands complete obedience.

The ultimate vindication of Iranian sovereignty

Nowhere is the imperial double standard more sadistic than in the simultaneous American war on Iran.

Washington justifies its illegal military strikes on Iranian soil by claiming that domestic enrichment creates an unacceptable breakout threat.

Yet that exact capability is now being offered to Riyadh. If enrichment is a sovereign right for a monarchy that bankrolled regional instability and openly threatens weaponization, then it has always been a sovereign right for the Islamic Republic.

Tehran has argued for decades that the nuclear nonproliferation regime is a political weapon designed to preserve Western hegemony.

The Saudi agreement provides the undeniable proof. The warplanes attempting to terrorize Iran are defending a system where only compliant vassal states are permitted to advance.

Additionally, Washington’s historical amnesia is staggering. The United States once built a research reactor for the Pahlavi regime, assuming the monarchy would remain a permanent American anchor, only to see the 1979 Revolution transform that infrastructure into a pillar of an independent state.

Washington has proven that rules are arbitrary, alliances are volatile, and genuine sovereignty is the only defense against imperial coercion.

Iran’s absolute insistence on technological self-reliance, its refusal to bow to discriminatory inspections, and its commitment to a credible defensive deterrent have been completely validated.