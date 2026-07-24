Iran defends legitimate right to self-defense, urges UNSC to halt US aggression

TEHRAN — Addressing an open debate of the United Nations Security Council, Iran’s diplomatic mission reaffirmed that all military measures taken by the Islamic Republic are strictly defensive, necessary, and fully aligned with international law in response to continuous American acts of aggression.

Speaking at the session, Gholamhossein Darzi, Iran's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, highlighted Washington's systematic breaches of international obligations and warned that Iran will continue exercising its inherent right to self-defense to safeguard its sovereign territory, national security, and civilian population.

Darzi stated that Iranian missile and drone strikes against US-operated military installations across the region over the past two weeks were launched as a direct response to unprovoked American strikes against Iranian territory. He emphasized that under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, Iran maintains the absolute legal authority to defend its sovereignty and vital national interests against external aggression. He noted that questioning Iran's defensive retaliations is invalid while foreign forces continue using regional positions to strike civilian and military infrastructure inside Iran.

In his statement, the Iranian diplomat detailed how Tehran consistently prioritized dialogue and diplomatic channels, pointing to negotiations initiated in 2025 in good faith despite Washington's history of violating the 2015 nuclear agreement (JCPOA) and UN Security Council Resolution 2231. He criticized the United States for twice "betraying diplomacy" by launching military offensives while negotiations remained active, specifically referencing the June 2025 aggression and subsequent operations since February 2026, which targeted vital civilian infrastructure, national assets, and senior military leaders.

Highlighting regional peace efforts, the envoy noted that Pakistani-mediated talks produced the Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MoU) on June 17, establishing a structured framework for de-escalation, mutual respect for territorial integrity, and the peaceful resolution of disputes. While Iran faithfully implemented all commitments under the accord, Washington routinely violated the agreement through daily strikes, maritime blockades, and attempts to impose a parallel naval regime in the Strait of Hormuz.

Darzi urged the UN Security Council to abandon its silence and discharge its legal responsibilities under the UN Charter by enacting immediate measures to stop ongoing US aggression. He stressed that failure to hold Washington accountable severely threatens regional stability, maritime navigation in the Persian Gulf, and the overall credibility of international law.

