Iran’s men’s volleyball discover rivals at 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN - The draw ceremony for the volleyball tournament of the 2026 Asian Games has been completed, and Iran's national men's volleyball team now know their group-stage opponents.

Iran have been placed in Group B, where they will face Indonesia, Thailand, and Kyrgyzstan.

Full Group Draw — 2026 Asian Games (Nagoya) | Men's Volleyball

Group A features hosts Japan alongside Pakistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Group B consists of Iran, Indonesia, Thailand, and Kyrgyzstan.

Group C brings together Qatar, India, Vietnam, and Hong Kong.

Group D round out the competition with South Korea, China, Chinese Taipei, and the Philippines.

Iran enter the tournament as one of the heavy favorites, having consistently dominated Asian volleyball over the past decade. Their group appears manageable on paper, but Indonesia — who have shown steady improvement — could pose a challenge. The real tests are likely to come in the knockout rounds, where teams like Japan and Qatar will be waiting.