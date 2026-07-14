Women’s and men’s victorious at 2026 Sitting Volleyball World Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s and men’s teams emerged victorious over their rivals on Tuesday at the 2026 Sitting Volleyball World Championships.

The women’s team defeated Germany 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-14). Team Melli had defeated Rwanda and Kenya and lost to China in Pool B.

Iran’s women will face the winners of France and Canada in quarterfinals.

Iran’s men also swept past Croatia in straight sets (25-17, 25-11, 25-6) to secure their fourth win in the competition.

The reigning champions had defeated Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Japan.

The World Championships, hosted at the World ParaVolley Development Centre, feature 16 men’s teams and 16 women’s teams.

The tournament is the first opportunity for teams to secure qualification for the LA28 Paralympic Games, with the men’s and women’s champions earning direct qualification places.