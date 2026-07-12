2026 Sitting Volleyball World Championships: Iran’s women’s beat Kenya

TEHRAN - Iran’s women battled back from first set loss to win 3-1 (21-25, 25-8, 25-7, 25-16) against Kenya at the 2026 Sitting Volleyball World Championships on Sunday.

Team Melli had defeated Rwanda in straight sets (25-11, 25-11, 25-11) in their opening match.

Iran are scheduled to meet powerhouses China in Pool A on Monday.

Iran's women's national sitting volleyball team make their third consecutive appearance at the World ParaVolley Sitting Volleyball World Championships in Hangzhou, having also qualified for the 2018 edition in Rotterdam and the 2022 championships in Sarajevo.

Their place at the 2026 tournament extends the team's presence at the sport's highest level after securing qualification through the 2025 Para Volley Asia Oceania Sitting Volleyball Zonal Championships.