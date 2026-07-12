Iran defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina at 2026 Sitting Volleyball Worlds

TEHRAN - Iran’s men sitting volleyball team defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-1 (24-26, 25-21 25-22, 25-21) at the 2026 Sitting Volleyball World Championships on Sunday.

Reigning men’s world and Paralympic champions defeated Poland 3-1 on Friday and will meet Japan on Monday.

The World Championships, hosted at the World ParaVolley Development Centre, feature 16 men’s teams and 16 women’s teams. The competition opens with a three-day pool stage from 10 to 12 July, with teams divided into four pools of four in each tournament. All teams will then progress to the Round of 16 on 13 July.

The tournament is the first opportunity for teams to secure qualification for the LA28 Paralympic Games, with the men’s and women’s champions earning direct qualification places.