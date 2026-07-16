Iran qualify for 2027 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated South Korea 3-1 (25-19, 25-19, 11-25, 25-18) at the 2026 AVC Boys' U18 Volleyball Championship on Thursday.

The young Persians, who had defeated the Philippines 3-0, India 3-1 iand Bahrain 3-0, advance to the competition’s semifinals.

The 2026 AVC Boys' U18 Volleyball Championship is the 16th edition of the Asian Men's U18 Volleyball Championship, a biennial international volleyball tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with China Volleyball Association (CVA).

The tournament takes place at Haikou Wuyuanhe Gymnasium in Haikou, China from 12 to 18 July.

This tournament serves as the qualification tournament for the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship. The top four teams of the tournament advance to the 2027 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship as the AVC representatives.

China are the defending champions after beating Iran 3–2 at the final in Manama.

Iran are the most decorated team in the competition, having won seven times, followed by Japan with three titles.