Iranian trio into AVC Boys’ U18 Volleyball Championship 2026 Dream Team

TEHRAN - Iran emerged as the new champions of the AVC Boys’ U18 Volleyball Championship 2026 after defeating Japan 3-1 (23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22) in the gold medal match in Haikou, China, capping an outstanding campaign with the continental title.

The tournament brought together Asia’s brightest volleyball prospects, providing the continent’s next generation of stars with the opportunity to compete on one of its premier youth stages while showcasing the future of Asian volleyball, asianvolleyball.net reported.

The victory marked another memorable achievement for Iran’s rising stars, whose resilience, teamwork and consistency carried them through the week-long championship. Japan finished with the silver medal after another impressive campaign that highlighted the nation’s continued excellence in youth volleyball.

Completing the podium was Chinese Taipei, which secured the bronze medal with a strong performance in the third-place playoff. The bronze-medal finish capped an impressive tournament for Chinese Taipei, joining champions Iran and runners-up Japan on the podium as the championship celebrated another generation of emerging talent across Asia.

Following the final, the tournament’s standout performers were honored with places in the official Dream Team.

Iran’s Abolfazl Pashaamiri earned the tournament’s highest individual distinction as the Most Valuable Player after leading his team to the championship. He also received the Best Opposite award, making him the only player to claim two individual honors.

Iran’s Pedram Heydari Sefat and Amirali Shams are also in the Dream Team.

AVC Boys’ U18 Volleyball Championship 2026 Dream Team

Most Valuable Player: Abolfazl Pashaamiri

Best Outside Hitter: Kaiji Nishimura

Best Outside Hitter: Wei-Hsiu Chang

Best Middle Blocker: Pedram Heydari Sefat

Best Middle Blocker: Haru Sawano

Best Opposite: Abolfazl Pashaamiri

Best Libero: Toma Mizobuchi

Best Setter: Amirali Shams

The 2026 edition once again underscored the AVC’s commitment to developing the future of Asian volleyball by providing a world-class platform for emerging athletes to gain valuable international experience. Throughout the tournament, the continent’s rising stars demonstrated exceptional skill, determination and sportsmanship, reaffirming the strength and depth of youth volleyball in Asia as they continue their journey toward the senior international stage.