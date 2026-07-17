Iran into 2026 AVC Boys' U18 Volleyball Championship final

TEHRAN – Iran booked their place at the final match of the 2026 AVC Boys' U18 Volleyball Championship for a record 11th time.

The young Persians defeated hosts China 3-2 (18-25, 25-14, 25-21, 23-25, 15-11) in the semifinals on Friday.

The victory keeps Iran on course for an eighth continental title, further strengthening their status as the most successful nation in the history of the competition.

Iran have won a record seven Asian U18 championships, including an extraordinary run of six consecutive titles between 2005 and 2014, in addition to their first crown in 2001. The team have also collected three silver medals (2003, 2022 and 2024) and one bronze (2018).

Led by head coach Abdolreza Alizadeh, the young Iranians delivered another impressive performance to secure a place in Saturday's championship match, where they will face the winner of the semifinal between Japan and Chinese Taipei.

Abolfazl Pasha Amiri starred for Iran with a match-high 20 points. Iran finished the contest with 106 total points, including 52 from attacks, 11 from blocks, six aces, and 37 points generated from China's unforced errors.

With history on the line, Iran now stands one victory away from claiming their eighth Asian U18 title and adding another chapter to their remarkable legacy in youth volleyball.