Iran slams Israeli war crimes in Gaza and West Bank

Iran has denounced Israel’s escalating attacks against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, demanding international action to stop the killings and hold Israeli leaders accountable.

Iran has denounced Israel’s escalating attacks against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, demanding international action to stop the killings and hold Israeli leaders accountable.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli strikes on the Jabalia police center, which killed a police commander and several officers, as well as the ongoing arrests, torture, land confiscation, infrastructure destruction, and restrictions on humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

The statement pointed to the systematic violation of the so-called ceasefire in Gaza. It said Israel has violated the truce more than 3,600 times since it was declared nine months ago, killing over 1,100 Palestinians, many of them women and children.

It also condemned the continued inhumane siege of Gaza, which has blocked the entry of basic necessities.

The statement stressed that the United States is complicit in Israeli crimes due to its full military, political, and media support for Israel and its obstruction of international accountability mechanisms.

The ministry called on the UN, its member states, and especially Islamic countries to fulfill their legal and moral duties to stop the genocide, end the occupation, and prosecute Zionist criminals.

According to the Gaza Government Media Office, Israeli attacks since the ceasefire have killed 1,122 Palestinians and injured 3,599.

