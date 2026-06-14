Iran is forcing America to deal with the real balance of power on the ground

LONDON - A new equation was imposed by Iran when it struck the Israeli occupation entity in response to its attack on Dahiye in Beirut. If there is aggression against Iran or its allies, then Iran will respond immediately and in proportion.

The Israeli occupation entity is emboldened in its attacks on southern Lebanon, as no final agreement is in place between Iran and America. Otherwise, such a deal to hold will require the Americans to restrain the Israelis from attacking. This would take a long time to reach, and the memorandum of understanding has not yet been signed due to the need for an in-depth review of all the complex files.

The American and Israeli occupation entity's delay made this period take a long time, allowing them to gain during the truce what they had not achieved during the war. Under a hybrid ceasefire arrangement, military operations proceed without comprehensive escalation, and the Israeli occupation entity achieved its objectives of striking southern Lebanon as it pleases. Iran stepped in and put a limit on Israeli transgression in this transitional phase. The entity advanced in the South, whilst the resistance continued to fight it and imposed high costs on the occupation.

The Israeli occupation entity tried to escalate gradually, to test the Iranian reaction to the gradual breach of the agreement. It wanted to extend its violations to the southern suburb of Beirut, and for war to break out comprehensively in Lebanon. This is based on the fact that the memorandum of understanding has not been signed.

Iran put an end to all that and established a new equation, whereby the Israeli occupation entity cannot carry out comprehensive escalation on one of the allies' fronts, while escalation remains limited on the main front. However, when matters reached a dangerous stage, by testing the transgression against Dahiye, it became necessary to put a stop to it.

The new equation has been established, and this result is an additional victory for Iran. It has become certain, and the world has begun to acknowledge, that America cannot stop Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz. Neither can they fragment the resistance fronts, nor be allowed to negotiate over Iran's defensive capabilities, including its hypersonic missiles and their ranges. They certainly cannot transgress Iran's right to peaceful nuclear energy.

The world is beginning to accept what it had previously rejected, and even America has begun to realize that it cannot bypass this matter. After three and a half months of confrontation, it was unable to achieve its goals, and time is in favor of establishing this new equation. The world needs the Strait of Hormuz, and countries need energy exports. For this reason, America must deal with the new situation as it is.

The equation of the actual balance of power on the ground is what governs, not the equations they try to impose through statements that are not based on real capability. The American talk is simply a mirage, and it is Iran that imposes the realities on the ground, through the real balance of power that it possesses.

However, America imposes realities based on an illusion that lacks real means of implementation. This includes America imposing a comprehensive naval blockade on Iran, which cannot be comprehensive or sustainable. Or America imposing a security route for ships at the expense of Iran's national security.

At the level of reality and action, Iran possesses the ability to disrupt the Strait of Hormuz and to ensure a safe passage of ships through it. This is sought by undertaking consensual arrangements in a way that preserves its national security.