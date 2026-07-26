TEHRAN — Iranian and Omani officials concluded two days of high-level diplomatic talks in Tehran aimed at safeguarding maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei hailed the negotiations as "productive". He confirmed that the operational status and transit conditions of the strategic waterway remain unchanged.

Baghaei noted that while the Omani delegation departed the Iranian capital on Saturday afternoon following intense discussions, ongoing technical and political consultations between the two coastal neighbors will continue.

"The two sides discussed shared principles and operational mechanisms for ensuring the safe transit of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, while honoring the sovereign rights of the two coastal nations," he said.

Tehran maintains that sovereign oversight of the Strait of Hormuz rests exclusively with the coastal states of Iran and Oman. Because the narrowest section of the strategic waterway falls entirely within the overlapping 12-nautical-mile territorial seas of the two nations, foreign attempts to dictate transit rules constitute a direct violation of national sovereignty.

Iran’s stance is firmly grounded in established principles of international maritime law. Iran firmly rejects the unilateral interpretation of unrestricted "transit passage" pushed by aggressive non-regional powers, enforcing instead the standard regime of innocent passage, under which foreign vessels must respect the peace, national security, and regulatory oversight of the coastal state. Under its official declaration upon signing the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Tehran explicitly stipulated that contractual privileges—such as transit passage freedoms—apply strictly between states that have fully ratified the treaty. Because Iran has not ratified the convention, non-signatory or non-ratifying foreign warships possess no inherent right to demand unrestricted transit through Iranian territorial waters.

Furthermore, in accordance with customary international law, the 1958 Geneva Convention on the Territorial Sea, and Article 51 of the UN Charter, Iran holds the absolute, legitimate legal authority to regulate, inspect, or stop any foreign vessel whose activities threaten its security, peace, or national interest.

The Tehran negotiations follow renewed aggression and non-compliance by the United States. Iranian officials highlighted that Washington brazenly violated the Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on June 17 by attempting unauthorized military maneuvers within the Strait.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi underscored that current regional instability stems directly from American disregard for international commitments, specifically Clause 5 of the MoU. Araghchi affirmed that the Iranian Navy’s decisive interception of non-compliant foreign vessels was a necessary and lawful measure to defend national sovereignty and enforce international agreements against Washington's destabilizing behavior.