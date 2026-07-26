Pezeshkian calls US infrastructure attacks 'war crimes,' demands intl legal action

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian stated on Sunday that recent US airstrikes targeting Iran’s civilian infrastructure constitute a clear violation of international law and amount to a war crime.

Pezeshkian made these comments during a meeting held at the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, attended by the minister, deputies, and senior officials to assess the state of the nation's transport and logistics network.

Referring to the extensive damage inflicted on border terminals, customs facilities, as well as land, rail, maritime, and air transportation infrastructure, he stressed the urgent necessity of pursuing formal legal action against the United States through competent international bodies and organizations.

Pezeshkian asserted that through the round-the-clock efforts of ministry officials, supported by the Iranian public and government, all enemy plots and designs to disrupt public services and national infrastructure will be thwarted.

He instructed ministry leadership to use the best technologies and modern practices to rebuild damaged infrastructure, while calling for the full deployment of national capacities to expand transport and trade cooperation with neighboring countries.

The recent American strikes mark a sharp escalation following months of volatile regional conflict. The US and Israel launched a war on Iran on February 28. It was paused on April 8 after Pakistan brokered a temporary truce, which eventually led to the signing of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MoU) in mid-June. However, the agreement collapsed after President Donald Trump declared the MoU void and initiated two weeks of renewed military operations. During these recent bombardments, American forces targeted critical civilian transport and public utility infrastructure—including highway networks, border customs posts, power facilities, and water networks—resulting in the deaths of over 50 civilians. Under International Humanitarian Law, specifically the 1949 Geneva Conventions and Additional Protocol I, military operations must strictly adhere to the principle of distinction, which prohibits direct attacks against civilian objects and non-combatants unless they are actively being used for military purposes. Intentionally targeting public infrastructure essential for civilian survival, without direct military necessity, constitutes a clear violation of international law and falls squarely under the legal definition of a war crime.

