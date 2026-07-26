Iranian play “Requiem for Three Clowns” performed in Turkey

TEHRAN – The play “Requiem for Three Clowns,” co-directed by Sara Haddadi and Mostafa Pouryousef, premiered in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 24, and subsequent performances are scheduled to take place in various Turkish cities, including Yalova, Fethiye, and Kuşadası, over the coming weeks.

“Requiem for Three Clowns” is a metaphorical narrative exploring themes of choice, identity, and belonging. It depicts three characters standing at a crossroads, facing a decision for which there is no simple answer. Between staying and leaving, love and survival, every choice comes with a price, and every silence raises a new question.

The play’s synopsis reads: “Perhaps no decision is right or wrong; every choice is simply a requiem for what is left behind.” The cast features Amir Janani, Saghar Tajik, and Mostafa Pouryousef.

This interactive production does not merely invite the audience to watch a story; it draws them into the encounter, challenging them to find their own answers to one of life’s most difficult questions.

This active theatrical group has previously contributed to the Iranian theater scene abroad with productions such as “Umbilical Cord,” “Women’s Ward,” and “Be Good.”

SS/SAB