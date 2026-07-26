Senior lawmaker warns Ukraine attack on Iranian vessel will draw response

TEHRAN– A senior Iranian lawmaker has warned that Tehran will respond to Ukraine's "reckless action" following an attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, saying any location used to launch aggression against Iran would be regarded as a legitimate military target.

Speaking during Sunday's open session of parliament, Deputy Speaker Ali Nikzad said Iran would exercise 'its legal right' to defend its territorial integrity against any future attacks.

His remarks came one day after Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned a Ukrainian strike on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, in which one sailor was killed, and another was wounded.

Nikzad warned that any country or territory used as a launch point for attacks against Iran would be subject to a military response by the Iranian Armed Forces. He said Ukraine's actions would "not go unanswered," while reiterating Tehran's determination to safeguard its national security.

The deputy speaker also said Iran's military remained fully prepared to confront any "adventurism" by the United States or Israel, warning that any renewed aggression would be met with a severe response.

Addressing the United States, Nikzad argued that Washington should withdraw its military presence from the region rather than risk further confrontation. He also said the security arrangements governing the Strait of Hormuz would not return to their pre-conflict status, asserting that recent developments had fundamentally altered the strategic environment in the waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy transit routes, carries roughly one-fifth of globally traded oil, making stability in the waterway a key concern for international energy markets and maritime security.

Nikzad further criticized several European countries, including Britain, Bulgaria and Ukraine, accusing them of aligning with Washington's regional policies. He urged European governments to avoid involvement in disputes that did not serve their own national interests.

The deputy speaker also called for preserving national unity, saying solidarity among the Iranian people and the broader Muslim community remained essential during the current regional tensions. Referring to guidance from Iran's leadership, he emphasized continued public support for state institutions and officials.

Nikzad additionally reaffirmed Iran's commitment to pursuing accountability for the assassination of the country's former Leader, saying those responsible would ultimately face justice.

