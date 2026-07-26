Defending Hezbollah is Iran’s strategic policy

TEHRAN — Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has declared that the full preservation of Lebanon’s territorial integrity and an immediate, unconditional end to Zionist aggression remain Iran’s non-negotiable prerequisites under the 14-point June 17 memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States to end the war.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has made the preservation of Lebanon’s territorial integrity and a complete, unconditional halt to the Zionist regime’s aggression the primary condition of the memorandum of understanding to end the war imposed by the aggressive United States," Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei made the comments in a statement on Sunday in response to a letter from Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem and the faithful, brave fighters of Hezbollah. The 14-point MoU explicitly calls for an immediate end to all Israeli aggression in Lebanon.

Describing Lebanese Hezbollah as an "unshakeable rock," the Leader noted that its steadfastness against the "brutal onslaught" of the Zionist regime and its supporters has delivered an inspiring message to free nations seeking liberation from global arrogance and its pawns. He added that a profound share of this great achievement is indebted to the patience, nobility, sacrifice, and solidarity of the Lebanese people, particularly those in the south.

The Leader added, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has made defending these oppressed yet powerful fighters a strategic policy, adhering to the path outlined by the late Leader of the Revolution, the martyred Imam Seyyed Ali Khamenei."

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei also paid tribute to Hezbollah's late Secretary-General Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, other fallen commanders of the Resistance, and those killed or wounded during the conflict, while expressing hope that divine support would continue to accompany the Resistance, its fighters, veterans, and displaced families.

In their letter to the Leader, Hezbollah extended its allegiance. “From the very heart of the battlefield in which we carry out our Karbala-style struggle against the pharaohs of the earth, with full power and firmness, we stretch out our hand of allegiance to you.”

Hezbollah also extended its condolences over the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. The Hezbollah chief and fighters pledged to follow the path of the martyred Ayatollah Khamenei.

Israel and the US launched a war on Iran on February 28. On the first day of the war, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with several of his family members and military commanders, was assassinated. Thousands of people in Iran, many of them civilians, were killed in the conflict, which was paused by a Pakistani-mediated ceasefire on April 8. Iran’s strong retaliatory response targeting US bases in the region prompted President Donald Trump to agree to the ceasefire.

The 14-point memorandum of understanding signed on June 17 was aimed at underpinning the truce. However, in violation of the ceasefire, the US has carried out attacks against Iran over the past two weeks.

