Iran beat Germany at 2026 VNL

TEHRAN - Iran defeated Germany 3-2 (25-22, 26-28, 18-25, 25-20, 15-12) in Week 3 of the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on Thursday.

Team Melli are scheduled to meet Slovenia on Friday.

Iran will also face Turkey on Sunday.

For Iran, Week 3 represents more than just four matches—it is an opportunity to prove their growth, strengthen their position among the world's leading volleyball nations, and keep alive their hopes for the future. Fans will be hoping Team Melli can rise to the occasion when it matters most.