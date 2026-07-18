Iran fall to Slovenia at 2026 VNL Week 3

TEHRAN - Iran lost to Slovenia 3-0 (27-25, 25-19, 26-24) in Week 3 of the 2026 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) Friday night.

Team Melli are scheduled to meet Turkey on Sunday.

Iran opened the campaign with a 3-1 loss against Ukraine but edged past Germany 3-2.

For Iran, Week 3 represents more than just four matches—it is an opportunity to prove their growth, strengthen their position among the world's leading volleyball nations, and keep alive their hopes for the future. Fans will be hoping Team Melli can rise to the occasion when it matters most.