Iran face tough Week in 2026 Volleyball Nations League

TEHRAN - Iran are set for a decisive week in the 2026 FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) as Team Melli begin Week 3 with a match against Ukraine before taking on Germany, Slovenia, and Turkey in the final round of the preliminary stage.

With the battle for a place in the VNL Finals entering their closing stretch, every match carries significant importance. Iran have shown flashes of their potential throughout the tournament, combining the energy of the younger players with the experience of established internationals. However, consistency has remained the team's biggest challenge, making Week 3 a crucial test of its progress.

The campaign opens against Ukraine, a side that has become increasingly competitive on the international stage. Iran will then face Germany, another physically strong European opponents, before meeting Slovenia, one of the tournament's top-performing teams. Team Melli will conclude the preliminary round against neighboring Turkey in a match that could have a major impact on the final standings.

Head coach and his staff will be looking for improved serving, solid blocking, and greater attacking efficiency as Iran aims to finish the preliminary round on a positive note. The team's ability to maintain composure in key moments will likely determine its success against four challenging opponents.

For Iran, Week 3 represents more than just four matches—it is an opportunity to prove their growth, strengthen their position among the world's leading volleyball nations, and keep alive their hopes for the future. Fans will be hoping Team Melli can rise to the occasion when it matters most.