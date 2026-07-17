Iran's Shakibaei makes history with Asian Cadet Judo gold

TEHRAN - Iranian judoka Mahsa Shakibaei etched her name into the history books by becoming the country's first-ever Asian Cadet Judo champion.

Competing in the women's -52kg category at the Asian Cadet Judo Championships in Jordan, Shakibaei produced a flawless run to claim the gold medal.

She opened her campaign with a victory over Ergasheva Kumushbibi of Uzbekistan before defeating Sham Almawardi of Syria to book her place in the final.

In the gold medal bout, Shakibaei overcame Pei-Hsien Lin of Chinese Taipei to secure the title, marking a historic milestone for Iranian judo as the nation's first Asian cadet gold medalist.