Japan’s ambassador pledges full support for Iran’s participation in Nagoya

TEHRAN - Japan has pledged to provide full cooperation and support to ensure Iran’s sports delegation can travel to and participate in the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya without complications.

Ahead of Iran’s participation in the 20th edition of the Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Tsukada Tamaki, Ambassador of Japan to Iran, visited the National Olympic Committee (NOC) on Wednesday morning and held talks with Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa, President of the Iranian NOC.

Khosravi Vafa welcomed the Japanese ambassador and referred to the recent events in the region.

“You have also experienced the bitter consequences of such events in Hiroshima. This shared wound has created a sense of solidarity between us and allows us to better understand one another. Despite these events, the determination and motivation of our officials, people and athletes have not been weakened.”

The Iranian NOC president added that the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games would be unique in several respects, particularly because there will be no single athletes’ village and accommodation facilities will be spread across different locations.

“The Asian Games in Nagoya are a new experience due to the absence of a unified athletes’ village and the geographical distribution of accommodation facilities,” Khosravi Vafa said.

“On the other hand, in terms of currency-related matters, athletes’ accreditation cards and arrangements for the delegation’s travel in the event of unforeseen circumstances, we certainly need comprehensive support and cooperation from the Japanese Embassy and the Games Organizing Committee.”

Tsukada Tamaki also expressed his deep regret over the recent events and the suspension of some sporting competitions.

“Of course, Iran’s national football team performed impressively at the World Cup, and I would like to congratulate you on that achievement. Japan’s national team also achieved a good result. This shows that the power of sport can transcend politics,” the Japanese ambassador said.

“We are fully prepared to host the Asian Games, and I understand that Iran will send more than 300 athletes to Nagoya, making it one of the largest delegations participating in the Games,” he added.

“The issues you have raised are reasonable, and we understand your concerns. We will convey these matters to the Games Organizing Committee and the necessary solutions will be considered. You should have no concerns in this regard.”

At the end of the meeting, Khosravi Vafa presented the Japanese ambassador with a photo album featuring selected historic images of Iran’s delegation at the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games and the 1958 Asian Games in Tokyo.

The album was warmly received by the ambassador, who described the photographs as highly valuable and historic.

During his cordial meeting with Khosravi Vafa, the Japanese ambassador once again emphasized the full support of the Japanese Embassy and the Games Organizing Committee in facilitating the smooth participation of Iran’s delegation at the 20th Asian Games.

He described the cooperation as a reflection of the mutual respect between the two nations and an opportunity to further strengthen sporting and cultural ties between Iran and Japan.