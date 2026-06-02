15th Intl. 100-Second Film Festival opens call for entries

TEHRAN- The organizers of the International 100-Second Film Festival have officially released the call for submissions for its 15th edition, inviting filmmakers and visual artists from across the globe to participate in a unique cinematic challenge that blends brevity with storytelling.

Under the direction of Mohaddeseh Pirhadi, the 15th edition will center its thematic focus on three primary categories including "Battle for the Future," "Battle for the Children of the World," and "Battle for the Homeland," IRNA reported on Monday.

These themes are designed to provoke thought on the precarious nature of the future, the urgent need for the protection and rights of children globally, and the enduring spirit of patriotism and national identity, the report added.

The festival is renowned for its stringent time constraints, which challenge creators to deliver a complete and impactful narrative within a very limited window.

According to the official call, entries for the first two categories must be produced as short films with a maximum duration of 100 seconds. However, recognizing the complexity and emotional depth often required to depict themes of national loyalty and sacrifice, the organizers have extended the time limit for the "Battle for the Homeland" category, allowing films in this section to reach up to 300 seconds.

The deadline for the submission of works has been set for August 1. The festival committee encourages filmmakers to utilize innovative visual languages to translate these heavy themes into micro-cinema formats.

The 15th International 100-Second Film Festival is scheduled to take place in Tehran in September.

Since its inception, the festival has served as a prestigious platform for discovering new talents and experimenting with the art of the short, pushing the boundaries of how much emotion and information can be conveyed in a few fleeting seconds. The upcoming edition promises to be a diverse gathering of international perspectives, reflecting the shared struggles and hopes of humanity through the lens of a camera.

The Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization is the organizer of the festival.

SAB/