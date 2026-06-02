MP: Strait of Hormuz and uranium enrichment are Iran’s legitimate rights

TEHRAN- Iranian parliament deputy speaker Hamidreza Haji Babaei has reaffirmed that control over the Strait of Hormuz and the right to uranium enrichment are among the legitimate and legal rights of the Iranian nation, stressing that no country can disregard those rights.

Speaking in Malard on Monday evening, Haji Babaei said that the United States engaged in a 12-day military confrontation with Iran but was ultimately forced to retreat after experiencing defeat.

Addressing the reasons behind Washington’s hostility toward Tehran, he argued that US policymakers had concluded that Iran was on the verge of a major leap forward and could emerge as a significant international power if its progress continued.

According to Haji Babaei, the objectives of Iran’s adversaries extended beyond political change. He stated that their broader strategy involved weakening the country through disintegration and internal division. He added that national unity and public solidarity prevented those objectives from being achieved, leading to the failure of efforts aimed at undermining Iran’s territorial integrity.

The deputy speaker further stated that some had expected a quick victory within the first days of the conflict, but the prolongation of hostilities ultimately worked against them.

Referring to a recent message by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Haji Babaei emphasized that the officials should adopt positions that strengthen national morale, reinforce unity, and compel adversaries to retreat, rather than create anxiety among the public.

He also underscored the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, saying that no decision regarding the vital waterway can ignore the rights and interests of the Iranian people.

Haji Babaei described uranium enrichment and the development of nuclear technology as Iran’s lawful rights, asserting that no one can deprive the nation of those rights.

On economic issues, he said Iran’s enemies are waging economic pressure and attempting to impose restrictions on the country, adding that Iran must counter such efforts by relying on its own capabilities and defending its national interests.

Touching on regional developments, Haji Babaei stated that strategic maritime corridors, including the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, should be managed in accordance with the interests and security of regional countries to prevent continued Israeli aggression against regional nations, including Lebanon.

