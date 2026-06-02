Araghchi holds intensive diplomatic talks on Lebanon, ceasefire 

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a series of high-level telephone conversations with senior officials from Pakistan, Qatar, Turkey, France, and Belgium to discuss the deteriorating situation in Lebanon following continued Israeli attacks, as well as ongoing diplomatic efforts to preserve the ceasefire and prevent a broader regional escalation.

In separate phone calls, Araghchi exchanged views on regional developments and ceasefire-related issues with Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir. The discussions focused on the latest security developments in the region and the need for coordinated efforts to prevent further instability.

As part of Iran’s intensive diplomatic consultations on Monday, Araghchi also spoke with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The two sides reviewed the situation in Lebanon in light of the Israeli regime’s continued military attacks and examined ways to support diplomatic initiatives aimed at halting the violence and safeguarding regional stability.

In another conversation, Araghchi and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the latest developments stemming from Israel’s attacks on Lebanon and exchanged views on efforts to maintain the ceasefire and prevent the conflict from expanding further across the region.

The Iranian foreign minister also held talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, during which the two diplomats discussed recent regional developments, the Israeli regime’s military operations against Lebanon, and the wider implications of continued hostilities for regional peace and security.

In a separate telephone conversation with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot, Araghchi reviewed bilateral relations, developments in West Asia, and diplomatic initiatives aimed at preventing further escalation and bringing an end to the US-Israeli-imposed war against Iran.

The consultations came amid heightened regional and international concern over the consequences of Israel’s ongoing military actions in Lebanon and the risk of a wider confrontation that could threaten regional stability and global energy security.

The diplomatic contacts also followed Iran’s decision to restrict passage through the Strait of Hormuz for vessels belonging to hostile states, a move that has intensified international efforts to contain tensions and prevent further escalation. In response to the rapidly evolving situation, several countries in the region, including Qatar, Turkey, Oman, and Pakistan, have reportedly increased diplomatic engagement with Tehran and other regional actors to preserve stability and encourage dialogue.

European governments have likewise intensified diplomatic contacts with Iran and regional stakeholders, expressing concern over the potential impact of continued tensions on international trade, energy markets, and maritime security. European officials have emphasized the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels and avoiding actions that could further destabilize the region.

Iranian officials, meanwhile, have reiterated that recent measures taken by Tehran are a direct response to continued Israeli military operations and repeated violations of ceasefire understandings. They have stressed that lasting stability can only be achieved through an immediate halt to Israeli attacks in Lebanon and Gaza and respect for the rights and security of the countries and peoples of the region.

Araghchi’s latest round of diplomatic consultations underscores Iran’s efforts to coordinate with both regional and international partners as diplomatic initiatives intensify to preserve the ceasefire, prevent a broader conflict, and address the consequences of continued Israeli military actions in Lebanon.

