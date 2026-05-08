Iran to meet Gambia in Turkey

TEHRAN - The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) announced that Gambia, known as the Scorpions, will play a friendly international match against Iran on May 29, in Antalya, Turkey.

This encounter will serve as preparation for both teams: the Scorpions gearing up for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers, while the Persians are getting ready for the 2026 World Cup.

Currently ranked 21st in the FIFA rankings, Iran has already secured their ticket to the 2026 World Cup and will approach this match as the favorite. Gambia, on the other hand, sit 116th in the world rankings and view this clash as a crucial test against one of Asia’s strongest teams.

Iran have been drawn in Group G for the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

Team Melli are scheduled to open their campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, followed by a match against Belgium at the same venue on June 21. Its final group match is set for June 26 against Egypt in Seattle.