FIFA chief Infantino wishes Iran ‘the very best’

TEHRAN - Gianni Infantino has wished the Iranian football team “the very best” for the upcoming World Cup in North America.

Team Melli are drawn with Belgium, New Zealand and Egypt in Group G.

“I wish Iran the very best as they embark on their fourth successive FIFA World Cup campaign,” Infantino wrote in a social media post.

Iran will play their first match against New Zealand on June 15 in California, U.S.

Iran’s Football Federation earlier asked FIFA to relocate its fixtures to Mexico over security concerns amid the war. However, FIFA rejected the plea, stating that logistics could not be changed this close to the tournament.

Iran have qualified for four consecutive World Cups and seven overall but has never advanced out of the group stage.