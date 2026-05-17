Iran condemns Israeli assassination of senior Hamas commander

TEHRAN- Iran's Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the Israeli assassination of Izz El-Din Al-Haddad, the head of Hamas's Qassam Brigades in Gaza, accusing Israel of pursuing the "colonial eradication" of Palestine.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the ministry denounced the "terrorist act" carried out by the "brutal Zionist regime" in killing Al-Haddad, along with his wife and child. It extended condolences over the "martyrdom of this great fighter" to the leadership of Hamas, the "patient and struggling" Palestinian people, and "all Muslims and freedom-seekers around the world."

The statement said the assassination and similar attacks formed "part of Israel's criminal scheme for the colonial eradication of Palestine," and added that the United States, as "the largest military, financial, and political supporter of the Zionist apartheid regime," was "complicit in every one of these crimes."

The Foreign Ministry further stated that the "cowardly assassination" of Palestinian leaders and intellectuals reflected the "desperation and helplessness" of a regime that, despite committing "the most horrific crimes" and killing "hundreds of thousands of innocent people" over the past eight decades, had failed to extinguish the spirit of resistance among Palestinians.

"Palestinians are more determined than ever to fight for their human rights, especially the right to self-determination," the ministry added.

It also stressed that the "physical elimination" of resistance commanders and Palestinian elites would not undermine the resistance movement but would instead inspire "followers and fighters on the path of Palestine's dignity and freedom."

Hamas announced on Saturday that Al-Haddad, also known as Abu Suheib, had been assassinated in a "cowardly" Israeli assassination operation and a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement.