Iran’s Yousefi wins silver at 2026 Asian Weightlifting Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s Alireza Yousefi secured a silver medal in the +110kg category at the 2026 Asian Weightlifting Championships on Sunday.

Yousefi delivered a strong performance, lifting 187kg in the snatch and 261kg in the clean and jerk for a combined total of 448kg, earning second place on the podium.

Bahrain’s Gor Minasyan took gold with a total lift of 457kg (212kg snatch, 245kg clean and jerk), while South Korea’s Son Yeonghwan claimed bronze with 416kg (175kg snatch, 241kg clean and jerk).

The 2026 Asian Weightlifting Championships were held in Gandhinagar, India, from May 11 to 17.