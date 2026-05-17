Iran receives humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan

TEHRAN – Kazakhstan has delivered a consignment of humanitarian aid, including 30 wagons of flour, medicine, canned food, and sugar, to Iran.

The shipment entered the country through the Sarakhs border in the northeastern Khorasan Razavi province, IRNA reported.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Iran, Ontalap Onalbayev, officially delivered the consignment to the Iranian Red Crescent Society on Saturday.



Following the outbreak of the US-Israel war against Iran on February 28, humanitarian shipments from different countries like China, Tajikistan, Iraq, Turkey, India, Russia, Azerbaijan, Dagestan, and Uzbekistan have been sent to Iran.

Iran had also received the first consignment of humanitarian relief items from the International Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (ICRC).

In April, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Pirhossein Kolivand, lauded humanitarian aid from friendly countries to support Iran during the U.S.-Israeli war, noting that their empathy reflects deep human, cultural, and historical bonds with the Iranian nation.

The fourth humanitarian consignment from the Iraqi Red Cross Society included 28 equipped ambulances and 65 trucks carrying medical and construction equipment, IRNA reported.

The shipment also involved 11 loaders, backhoes, motorcycles, wheelchairs, tents, air-conditioning systems, and heaters. In return for their help, Iran dispatched 11 tankers of drinkable water, chlorine for disinfection, and a mobile laboratory to Wasit province in Iraq, where water distribution facilities had been destroyed.

The first consignment of the Chinese Red Cross included five Toyota rescue vehicles, 20 motorcycles, and the second shipment involved a loader, a backhoe, a mini-loader (bobcat), and 5,000 blankets. The third aid shipment contained 11 bobcats, two cranes, a backhoe, and eight motorcycles.

Azerbaijan also sent the third consignment of relief items via 10 trucks. The consignment included 200 tons of essential goods like flour, food and medical items, rice, sugar, drinkable water, oil, tea, and medical equipment, which were delivered through the land border in Astara, Gilan province, ISNA reported.

Russia was another country that sent relief items to the country. The shipment included 313 tons of medicines, Mehr news agency reported. Russia had formerly sent a shipment of 30 tons of medicine to the IRCS.

The Dagestan Republic also dispatched its first humanitarian aid to the country. Seven trucks transported 140 tons of relief items, including flour, rice, sugar, pasta, legumes, and oil.

To express their solidarity with Iran, Tajikistan also prepared a shipment comprising 110 trucks carrying a total of 3,610 tons of humanitarian aid, including 45 tons of medicine, hygiene, and medical supplies, along with children’s clothing, food supplies, household appliances, bedding, tents, construction materials, and other essential items.

Turkmenistan has sent four trucks of humanitarian aid. The 50-ton shipment included medicines, food, and children’s clothing.

A five-ton shipment of humanitarian aid was sent by India. The aid involved medicines and medical equipment.

Commending the neighboring countries' support of Iran during this critical situation, the IRCS described it as a symbol of unity, brotherhood, and solidarity among nations.

MT/MG