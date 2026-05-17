Poll shows 8 in 10 Americans blame Trump for high gasoline prices

TEHRAN- A recent Reuters poll reveals that nearly eight out of ten Americans hold Trump responsible for soaring gasoline prices, signaling a sharp decline in his political standing.

With fuel costs now exceeding $4.50 per gallon nationwide following the administration’s military confrontation with Iran, public frustration is mounting.

The poll found that approximately 77 percent of registered voters, including a majority of Republicans, blame the president for the price surge at the pump.

Democrats were quick to seize on the findings, arguing that the White House has lost touch with struggling families. "This is clear evidence of an administration in denial," one party strategist said.

The political damage extends beyond fuel prices. A separate Reuters poll conducted in May found that only 30 percent of U.S. adults approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, an issue that had long been a cornerstone of his political strength. Just months ago, the president consistently polled higher on economic matters.

As midterm elections approach, analysts warn that rising living costs could become a decisive factor for voters who feel left behind by foreign policy decisions made in Washington. The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

With midterm elections looming, the blame placed on Trump for rising fuel costs represents a significant political liability. What was once his strongest talking point, economic stewardship, has become a vulnerability.

Whether the president can regain public trust on kitchen-table issues remains uncertain, but the poll numbers leave little room for optimism inside his campaign headquarters.