Iran hits US positions in response to raids on civilian facilities 

TEHRAN — Iran on Saturday reported a series of missile and drone operations against US military facilities across the region, as the US military is targeting civilian infrastructure in Iran’s southern coastal provinces.

Iranian authorities said a US strike on a desalination plant in southern Hormozgan Province disrupted drinking water supplies to nearly 30 villages.

Abdolkarim Hashemi, a member of parliament representing Jask, said the attack targeted the Monji Jask desalination facility, damaging seawater intake systems and pumping stations.

Hashemi said Washington is targeting civilian infrastructure, including public utilities, roads and bridges, as part of pressure against Iran, describing such actions as violations of humanitarian principles and international law.

In response, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force targeted the US military base at Al Azraq in Jordan as part of “the 20th wave of Operation Nasr-2.”

In a statement, the IRGC said missiles and drones hit aircraft shelters and parking areas, destroying at least two fighter jets and three other aircraft while damaging additional military assets.

The IRGC Ground Force also said it targeted US positions in Bahrain and Kuwait, including Camp Arifjan and Ali Al Salem Air Base, and destroyed a radar system, weapons maintenance facility, and drone hangar at Ali Al Salem.

The IRGC also said two oil tankers caught fire after attempting to navigate through a mined route south of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Army separately announced drone operations against US military facilities in Kuwait and Jordan under the name Operation Thunderbolt. The Army said the attacks targeted ammunition depots, logistics facilities, command centers, and defense systems. According to the statement,

Iranian drones struck US ammunition storage facilities at Camp Al Udairi in Kuwait, military facilities at Ali Al Salem Air Base, and fuel storage sites at Al Azraq Air Base in Jordan.

Iranian media released footage showing Iranian missiles striking the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, a facility reported to have hosted US military personnel.

US officials cited by American media acknowledged that several US military personnel had been injured following attacks on American bases in Jordan.

Tehran urges UN action over attacks on civilian targets

In addition to military action, Tehran has also called on the United Nations Security Council to act in response to US attacks on civilian infrastructure in Iran.

Iran’s UN Ambassador Amir Saeed Iravani said recent strikes in Hormozgan Province damaged transportation infrastructure, including bridges and railway facilities, and caused civilian casualties. He accused Washington of violating international humanitarian law and urged the Security Council to intervene.

Iran launches legal cases against US and Israeli officials

On Saturday, Iran’s judiciary announced that legal proceedings had been initiated against US and Israeli officials over crimes during the war against the Islamic Republic.

Judiciary spokesman Asqar Jahangir said investigations had been conducted and indictments issued against several individuals.

Iranian authorities had documented damages and filed more than 3,000 civil claims related to losses and injuries, Jahangir stated.

Iranian officials said they were pursuing both domestic and international legal avenues, saying the US and Israel are committing war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Iran’s High Council for Human Rights has also condemned recent US military strikes on Iranian territory, describing them as “grave violations” of the United Nations Charter and international humanitarian law.

In a statement, the council said the attacks on July 8 and 13 resulted in civilian casualties and extensive damage to public infrastructure, despite a reported understanding between Tehran and Washington aimed at reducing tensions and pursuing dialogue.

The council said more than 250 locations, mainly in southern Iran, have been targeted, resulting in the deaths of 20 people and injuries to around 150 others. It also accused the United States of damaging civilian infrastructure, including railway lines, ports and other public facilities.