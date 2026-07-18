Pezeshkian calls for strengthening Iran's legal deterrence on global stage

TEHRAN - President Masoud Pezeshkian has described a systematic examination of the legal and judicial dimensions of the Israeli and US military aggression against Iran as an undeniable necessity to establish international deterrence.

"Systematically addressing the legal and judicial dimensions of the recent wars is an undeniable necessity—not only for raising public awareness and vigilance, but also for laying the foundation for Iran to build legal influence and deterrence in international forums," Pezeshkian said on Saturday morning.

He emphasized that the latest legal expertise and the views of leading scholars in this field must be communicated to the public through accurate and transparent information.

He made the comments while chairing a specialized high-level meeting convened to develop a comprehensive strategy for pursuing legal action in domestic, international, and foreign jurisdictions over crimes committed against Iran. The session was attended by the justice minister, senior officials from the executive branch, and leading legal and judicial experts.

The legal initiative directly addresses two separate waves of unprovoked, unilateral military aggression launched against Iran by the US and Israel.

The first conflict, known as the 12-Day War, occurred between June 13 and June 24 last year. It began with a series of hostile, surprise airstrikes targeting sovereign Iranian military command centers, civil infrastructure, and defensive facilities. The criminal operation resulted in the martyrdom of dozens of senior military commanders and civil personnel, alongside widespread damage to non-military installations.

The second major aggression, widely referred to as the Ramadan War, was initiated on February 28 this year under a joint US-Israeli operation. The opening wave of the strikes hit the heart of Iran’s leadership and defensive sectors. The criminal nature of the campaign was heavily condemned internationally after a US missile struck a school adjacent to a public area in the southern city of Minab, massacring approximately 170 people many of them innocent schoolchildren.