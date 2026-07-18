Washington's moral credibility is crumbling, says Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei has accused the United States of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure during its ongoing military campaign against Iran, saying Washington's actions have undermined its claims of defending international law and combating terrorism.

In a post published on the social media platform X, Baqaei said the United States deliberately struck the Chabahar Maritime Surveillance Tower, a civilian facility used for maritime safety and navigation, on June 16. He alleged that the attack was part of 'Washington's continuing aggression against Iran,' which began on February 28.

According to Baqaei, the US Secretary of War publicly released footage showing the destruction of the surveillance tower, describing the move as evidence of Washington's pride in attacking civilian infrastructure.

The Iranian spokesman also accused the United States of carrying out missile strikes on a school in Minab and civilian targets in Lamerd, stating that Washington would have publicized those attacks with similar pride if it had been able to do so.

Baqaei further alleged that US forces attacked electricity facilities and desalination pumps at the Bunji village pier in the southern city of Jask on the previous night, leaving more than 10,000 residents without access to drinking water.

He said the attacks reflected a sharp contrast with the image the United States has long sought to project as a defender of the international order, liberal values, and the fight against terrorism.

"With the destruction of every bridge, tower and civilian facility, it is not only steel and concrete that is collapsing, but also America's moral standing and the credibility of the international legal order and the West's civilizational claims," Baqaei said.

The Iranian diplomat concluded by questioning the difference between the US actions in Chabahar, Minab, Lamerd, and Jask and the acts of terrorism that Washington has historically cited to justify its military interventions and overseas operations.