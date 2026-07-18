Iran halts MoU commitments over US violations

TEHRAN – Iran has suspended all of its commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), declaring that Washington’s persistent acts of military aggression have effectively trampled on and halted the bilateral diplomatic framework.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi announced the decisive strategic move on Saturday, stating that Tehran will no longer adhere to the obligations of the agreement given the outright refusal of the United States to honor its own signature.

Questioned by reporters regarding the future of diplomatic engagements with Washington, Gharibabadi revealed that Iran had been actively participating in talks when the United States abruptly breached its commitments under the Islamabad memorandum by launching unprovoked military strikes.

"The United States has effectively trampled on and halted all of its commitments under the Islamabad MoU," the deputy foreign minister stated. "Consequently, we have also suspended our commitments under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding and are no longer implementing them."

Gharibabadi emphasized that the absolute priority for the Islamic Republic at the present moment is the country's resolute defense. He noted that the powerful response already delivered by the Iranian Armed Forces serves as a clear message to Washington that its hostile military actions will completely fail to achieve their geopolitical objectives.

"If they are wise, they should choose other solutions," Gharibabadi warned, stressing that Iran's immediate course of action is to defend its sovereignty decisively and "teach the aggressors a lesson."

The Islamabad MoU was originally finalized as a critical 14-point interim agreement aimed at de-escalating regional hostilities, establishing an immediate ceasefire, unfreezing blockaded Iranian assets, and managing security parameters in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The accord was achieved through intensive, high-level mediation hosted by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, alongside vital diplomatic facilitation from the Emir of Qatar and security guarantees supported by Pakistani Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

However, in flagrant violation of the MoU reached on June 17, the United States has launched deadly military strikes deep inside Iranian territory, killing dozens of civilians and military personnel. Washington's deliberate targeting of critical civilian infrastructure has drawn fierce condemnation from Tehran, as the destruction of non-military facilities constitutes an egregious war crime under established international law.

